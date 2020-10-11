NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead and police are looking for two people responsible after a shooting on Scovel Street earlier Sunday.
Metro Police say around 2:30 PM an adult male was parked in the 2000 block of Scovel Street when two other men approached his vehicle, shot him, and took his Nissan Maxima.
Detectives are working to identify the two men.
