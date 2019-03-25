MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and three people were displaced after a house fire on the 900 block of Kirkwood Avenue just after 6 p.m. Monday evening.
According to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, crews were notified that there may have been someone still inside the home. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof and eaves of the home.
Despite their efforts, heavy fire and extreme heat made it impossible to locate one of the victims and crews had to exit the home due to unsafe conditions. The victim is not being identified at this time, and was located once the fire was put out.
According to Battalion Chief Mark McCluskey, the fire took quite a while to extinguish. The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the investigation into the fire will continue into Tuesday.
The three surviving residents will be assisted by the American Red Cross.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates to this story.
