NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting inside of the Target store on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville.
Police tell News4 a 40-year-old man died after being shot in the electronic section of the store just after 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police are investigating a shooting inside the West #Nashville Target on Charlotte.— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) January 4, 2021
Witnesses called us saying shot were fired inside the store. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/eHMaH7qv23
Witnesses say they heard shots being fired from inside the store before running out of the front entrance.
According to surveillance footage, the 40-year-old victim and a woman were shopping for only about 5 minutes before the shooting.
A 29-year-old suspect has been arrested and is being questioned in regards to a motive.
Police say this event is "very unusual" as they continue to investigate.
The suspect ran from the store with others exiting in a panic before later returning, leaving his gun in a planter in the front of the store, and surrendering to police.
A statement from a Target spokesperson was released following the shooting:
The safety and security of our guests is Target’s top priority. Earlier this evening, one guest shot another in the Target store on Charlotte Pike. We immediately evacuated the building, called law enforcement and focused on keeping our team and guests safe. The store is currently closed while the Metro Nashville Police Department investigates the shooting. We’ve shown Metro Nashville PD the security videos and will provide them with whatever they need for their investigation. Additional questions can be directed to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
No other injuries were reported and no damage was caused to the store.
