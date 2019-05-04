I-24 EB Crash 5-4-19

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is dead and another person is seriously injured after a fiery rollover crash shut down Interstate 24 Eastbound near Harding Place.

According to Metro Police, two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the victims died at the scene, the other was transported to the hospital.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the incident was reported around 7:11 p.m. at mile marker 55 and was not expected to be clear until at least 10 p.m. The entire eastbound side of the interstate was closed, but one lane has since reopened to thru traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

