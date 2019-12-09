MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One man has died and another was injured following a crash on Warrior Drive over the weekend in Murfreesboro.
According to Murfreesboro Police Department, the crash occurred on Saturday around 1 a.m. Investigators say the driver of a 2012 Nissan Altima, 27-year-old Dustan Michael Volkman, may have been speeding and failed to negotiate a curve near Riverdale High School.
Volkman's vehicle left the roadway, went into a ditch, struck a concrete culvert, overturned, and landed upside down. Volkman's passenger, 35-year-old Chad Ghee was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was later pronounced dead at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Volkman was also taken to the hospital for a broken leg and other injuries. No charges have yet been filed pending results of a blood-alcohol analysis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.