CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on early Sunday morning at a home on Colby Circle in the Rinnie Community.
According to Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, officers responded around 4:48 a.m. on a domestic-related call where an individual was ramming a vehicle at the home.
Deputies arrived on the scene and were flagged down by a man later identified as 41-year-old Jude Pennington who had an apparent gunshot wound. Another man, later identified as 39-year-old Travis Sinard was found laying in the front yard of the home suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
Pennington and Sinard were both airlifted to area hospitals. Pennington was treated and released. Sinard was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. Monday at an intensive care unit.
The investigation is ongoing.
