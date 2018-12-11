MARSHALL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 27 just before the Lynnville Highway exit.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash involved two passenger cars and two commercial vehicles. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Two victims were lifeflighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, one victim was taken by ground to Marshall County Hospital.
According to THP dispatch, southbound lanes of I-65 are currently closed. TDOT SmartWay said the crash occurred around 6:28 p.m. and is expected to be clear by midnight Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.