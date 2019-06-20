BONNIEVILLE, KY (WSMV) - One person is dead and multiple people were injured after an overnight crash involving an SUV and a Greyhound bus on Interstate 65 southbound in Kentucky.
According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred at mile marker 68 near Bonnieville between Bowling Green and Louisville. Investigators said an SUV was traveling north in the southbound lane just before 4 a.m. CT when the crash happened with the bus.
One person inside the SUV was killed, and the driver of the Greyhound bus is in critical condition. There were 37 people on board the bus at the time of the crash, 8 people were transported to different area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Twenty-nine people on the bus refused medical treatment.
A detour was set up at mile marker 71 southbound diverting traffic onto Highway 31 West where drivers could re-enter I-65 just south of the crash in Munfordville. The interstate was closed for several hours after the crash, into the morning Thursday.
It is unclear why the SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate, and it is also unclear the destination of the Greyhound bus at this time. Officials are not releasing any names until next of kin are notified.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
