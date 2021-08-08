NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead after a Sunday afternoon house fire in South Nashville. Nashville Fire responded to the home in the 5000 block of Valley View Road just before 1:30 p.m. Crews told us the home was a duplex.
Medic crews were on scene before fire trucks arrived, and found a person in the doorway of the home trying to escape. The man was in critical condition and medics were performing CPR on him as they transported. He later died at the hospital.
Fire investigators could be seen combing through debris as firefighters worked to put out hot spots. While News4 was on scene, a man neighbors say is the victim's son was arrested a short distance away from the home. Nashville Fire confirms that a person of interest is in custody, and the fire is believed to have been set intentionally.
