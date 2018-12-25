ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after a shooting on the 2800 block of Creek View Drive in Antioch early Christmas afternoon.
According to Metro Police, they found a person with a gunshot wound in a car in front of the home. Paramedics tried to save the person but they ultimately died from their injuries. No details about the victim's identity have been given other than that they were an adult.
The shooting happened around 12 p.m. Police say it is unclear if the shooting happened inside the car or if the victim was shot in the house and went out to the car. It is also unclear why the victim was at the home.
Police believe they have three suspects in custody, and the community is not in any danger. It is believed the victim and the suspects knew each other.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.