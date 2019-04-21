The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight deadly shooting.
The shooting occurred at a home on Hoods Branch Rd near New Chapel Rd just before 1 am Sunday morning.
One person had been detained following the shooting. The Robertson County Sheriff's Office added that there is no danger to the community. The investigation is on going. Stay with WSMV for updates.
