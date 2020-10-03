NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is reported dead Saturday morning after being shot multiple times.
Police tell News4 the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the parking lot of InTown Suites at 665 Myatt Drive.
As of right now, police do not have any suspect leads and the victim has not yet been identified.
News4 will update this story as information is made available.
