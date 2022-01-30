NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash near the airport on Sunday morning.
According to police, an SUV crashed just after midnight near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Donelson Pike, next to Nashville International Airport.
The scene showed a smashed-up SUV and debris all over the road. The body was outside of the vehicle on the side of the road.
The cause of the crash or if other vehicles were involved is unknown.
News4 will update as more information is made available.
