MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday evening.
The shooting occurred in The Pointe at Raiders Crossing Apartments on North Tennessee Blvd.
When police arrived they found one person deceased. They are working to determine what happened leading up to the incident.
At this time, there is no suspect information available.
You may contact Detective Albert Miles III at 629-201-5513 or email 0856@murfreesborotn.gov with any helpful information.
