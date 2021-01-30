NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after an overnight fire at a Hermitage condo.
According to a spokesperson from Nashville Fire, the fire was contained to a single unit, and the person that died was the only one in that condo. Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it spread to other units.
Fire investigators will remain on scene and continue to investigate.
No further information is available. Stay with News4 as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.