NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police confirms one person was killed in a deadly crash on Gallatin Pike at Fairwin Avenue on Tuesday morning.
According to investigators, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Additional details regarding the crash have not yet been given.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
