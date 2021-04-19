NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 24 westbound on Monday morning.
Police said a driver sideswiped a truck and lost control going into an embankment on Interstate 24 westbound just before Hickory Hollow Parkway around 1 a.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, police said he was pronounced dead. Police have not released the name and age of the person at this time.
Metro Police Fatal Team is now investigating the cause of the deadly crash.
Stay with News 4 for updates on air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.