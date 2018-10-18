DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - A woman is dead from a car crash Thursday morning on Donelson Pike, according to police.
The crash involved a sedan and a truck near Old Elm Hill Pike.
The woman driving the sedan was reported as being unconscious and was removed from her car by the Nashville Fire Department.
She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
