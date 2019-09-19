SHANDON, CA (WSMV) - A crash involving a tour bus carrying crew members from a Josh Turner concert led to one person killed and seven people injured.

According to NBC affiliate KGET, the accident happened off Highway 46 in Shandon, California. Officials say Turner nor any of the musicians who played in a show earlier in the evening were in the crash.

The tour bus reportedly fell off a 100 foot embankment and crews had to use rope to get them up to safety. The crash closed eastbound lanes of the highway into the night.

Follow updates on KGET's website.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018.

