DECATUR, TN (WSMV) - One man has been pronounced dead at the scene after TWRA officers responded to a boating accident around the Cottonport Marina area around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a flat bottom 14-foot johnboat sank in six feet of water around the John Slough. TWRA added that a nearby fisher heard the commotion and went to assist. A second boater in the incident was able to swim to shore.
TWRA said that multiple "good Samaritans assisted with the recovery' of 55-year-old Michael L. Thomas from Decatur.
It is unknown at this time why the boat sank and the death and accident remain under investigation at this time.
According to TWRA, the deceased was not wearing a life jacket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.