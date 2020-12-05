Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department are working to investigate a Friday night shooting in an apartment complex.

According to police, officers arriving on the scene found Montavis Jones, 20, of Murfreesboro, with several gunshot wounds, in the parking lot of Campus Crossing Apartments in the 200 block of N. Rutherford Blvd. 

Jones died as a result of his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, a 19-year-old male victim, suffering from bullet wounds, was dropped off at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

The 19-year-old is in stable condition after undergoing surgery. 

The investigation shows that a group of people began arguing in the parking lot of the complex around 10:55 p.m. Friday night.

During the altercation, an exchange of gunfire occurred and several vehicles in the parking lot of the two apartments were also struck.

At this time, police are working on leads to a possible suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Chris Pate' at 629-201-5616 or email 0900@murfreesborotn.gov.

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

