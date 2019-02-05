JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Interstate 24 near Joelton that closed the westbound lanes for several hours Tuesday evening.
According to Metro Police, investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash. One of the victims was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with serious injuries.
The accident occurred a little after 6 p.m. near mile marker 35 and was still blocking lanes after 10 p.m. Tuesday. TDOT estimated the crash would not clear until at least midnight Wednesday.
Westbound traffic was being diverted to alternate routes away from the crash.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.