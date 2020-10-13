LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - One person has died and another is in critical condition after a house fire in Lawrenceburg.
Lawrenceburg Fire, Police and Lawrence County EMS responded to the call for a fire at a single-story family residence on Jackson Street near the Smith Avenue intersection around 4 a.m..
First responders arriving to the scene encountered heavy fire and rescued two victims trapped inside the blaze, according to a statement from the Lawrenceburg Fire Department.
The people trapped were taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Lawrenceburg. Once at the hospital, one of the people trapped inside died from their injuries.
The other was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they are listed in critical condition.
Crews brought the blaze under control within minutes, according to WLX Radio. Two medical helicopters were also called to the scene.
