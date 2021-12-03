NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A water rescue ended with one dead in Humphreys County Friday morning.
According to the Humphreys County Sheriff, a person was seen in the water in Lucas Harbor. That body was recovered around 4 PM.
The Sheriff is withholding the identification of the deceased until family can be notified.
