NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Police say 45-year-old Arthur L. Alexander was killed when his car collided with another driven by 21-year-old Travis Jones Jr.
Police say Alexander turned left on to Murfreesboro Pike from Town Park Drive when he collided with Jones who was traveling on Murfreesboro Pike. Alexander was taken to Vanderbilt where he died. Jones was traveling with a female passenger and both are expected to be okay.
Police say Alexander failed to yield the right of way, but believe excessive speed by Jones may have played a part in the outcome. All findings will be turned over to the District Attorney for review.
