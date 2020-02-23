SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - According to Smokey Barn News, one man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Robertson County Saturday night.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night, police say 49-year-old David Sowell was driving a 2011 Ford Focus north on Cheatham Street and attempted to cross an active railroad crossing around the flashing beacon.
Several crossings were closed through Springfield as the investigation was underway, but everything opened back up around 1:30 a.m.
