WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - State Route 11 in Williamson County is shut down in both directions at Crockett Lane after a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.
THP says at least one person died in the crash.
According to TDOT, the scene is not expected to be cleared until at least 12 p.m. Northbound and southbound traffic is affected with roadway closed.
Williamson County EMA tells News4 that the tractor-trailer is turned on its side and is taking up much of the roadway and is leaking fuel. It will take awhile to move the truck off the road.
Expect delays and avoid the area if you can.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
