RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person has died after a tractor trailer crashed and caught fire on Interstate 24 westbound in Rutherford County, causing delays on the westbound side of the interstate.
Authorities say the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at mile marker 72 toward Nashville, between I-840 and Almaville Road. TDOT says the crash is estimated to be cleared by 10 p.m.
The truck was hauling cattle and deputies are now corralling cattle into a field and helping with traffic. A News4 employee was driving on the interstate and saw some of the cattle running loose on the highway.
Westbound traffic is affected with only one lane open, according to authorities. Eastbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays. Drivers should take US Highway 41/70 South to avoid delays.
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are continuing to investigate.
