MURFREESBORO, TN. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are working to investigate the events that led to one man being shot and killed on Sunday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Northfield Blvd. at 5:03 a.m. for an unresponsive man behind the duplex.
A 46-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537.
