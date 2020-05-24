ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating a single vehicle crash that has left one dead Sunday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 4:22 p.m. on I-24 west at mile marker 23 in Robertson County.
At this time, westbound traffic is affected with right lane blocked while eastbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.
The area is expected to be cleared around 8 p.m.
