NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead after being shot on 14th Avenue North near Kellow Street.
Police say officers responded to a call of a shooting in the Buena Vista neighborhood just before midnight Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a dead man laying in the street. The death appears to be a homicide.
No other information was given as police are still investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
