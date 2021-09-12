NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead on one of Nashville's most well-known bridges. The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m.
Police say 36-year-old Benjamin Baker and 20-year-old Marcellus Groves got into an altercation resulting in shots being fired. Investigators say Groves told them he shot Baker in self defense.
Baker was killed in the shooting. Groves was injured with a leg wound.
