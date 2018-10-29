NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police reported a shooting at 7700 Highway 100 early Monday morning.
Around 2:04 a.m., police received a call regarding a shooting near Ensworth High School.
Highway 100 is shut down just past the Harpeth River Bridge.
Police confirm that one man was killed.
News4 will provide updates as this story develops.
