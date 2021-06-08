NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night.
The call came in just before 7 P.M. An adult female was shot and killed near Clarksville Pike and Buena Vista Pike.
Flashing police lights and crime tape set the scene around Nashville as police were sent to several shootings over the weekend.
Tuesday's deadly shooting is just one of the many violent acts that Nashville has seen in the last week.
Stay with News4 as this story develops.
