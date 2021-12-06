PALMYRA, TN (WSMV) - Deputies in Montgomery County are investigating after a deadly shooting Monday night. Authorities say they were called to the 2200 block of Mockingbird Hill Road around 6:30 Monday night in Palmyra, Tennessee.
When deputies arrived they found one male dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies say a suspect has been detained and that they believe this was an isolated incident with no danger to the public.
