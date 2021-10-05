Franklin PD: Neighborhood dispute leads to shooting

A neighborhood dispute led to one man getting shot in Franklin on Tuesday evening, police said.

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – A neighborhood dispute led to one man getting shot and killed in Franklin on Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting took place on Reveille Court, in the Cadet Subdivision, around 5:15 p.m. Franklin Police say the 57-year-old victim died after being shot outside of a home. Police are saying this was not a domestic-related shooting. 

A 27-year-old suspect is in police custody but has not been charged. The department released this statement saying "Our hearts hurt for the loss of a member of our community to senseless violence, and we’re praying, especially, for his family."

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.