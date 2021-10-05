FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – A neighborhood dispute led to one man getting shot and killed in Franklin on Tuesday evening, police said.
The shooting took place on Reveille Court, in the Cadet Subdivision, around 5:15 p.m. Franklin Police say the 57-year-old victim died after being shot outside of a home. Police are saying this was not a domestic-related shooting.
A 27-year-old suspect is in police custody but has not been charged. The department released this statement saying "Our hearts hurt for the loss of a member of our community to senseless violence, and we’re praying, especially, for his family."
