NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say a man is dead after being shot point-blank in the Cayce community in East Nashville. 

The call came in to Metro Police around 4:15 Monday afternoon. Police say a man was leaning into a vehicle when another person came up and shot the man. 

The man was pronounced dead by authorities. If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call Metro Police. 

