CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are investigating after they say one person was shot to death near Buckshot Dr. and Whitetail Dr.
Police were called to the area for a shooting in progress. When they arrived they found one male who had been shot. That person was pronounced dead shortly after.
Police have not said if this is an isolated incident or if neighbors should be concerned. If you have any video or information that could help investigators, please call Sergeant Newman at 931-648-0656, ext. 5340.
