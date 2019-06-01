NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting at the Red Roof Inn near the Nashville International Airport on 510 Claridge Dr.
According to Metro dispatch, investigators are looking into the shooting right now. Metro Police said someone was shot and killed by two black male suspects who then ran away on foot.
Officers attempted to use a K9 unit to track the suspects but were unable to. Witnesses on scene tell Metro Police that there is camera footage of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, we have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
