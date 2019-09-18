MADISON, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and another injured after a shooting on Old Hickory Blvd.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting on Old Hickory Blvd near Gallatin Pike around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. An adult male and an adult female were taken to Skyline Medical Center for their injuries.
The man has died and the woman has non life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the incident may have been drug related.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.