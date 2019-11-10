CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A deadly late-night crash on I-24 shut down the interstate overnight into Sunday morning.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says a semi truck crashed killing the driver Saturday night around 8:30 p.m.
The tractor trailer rolled over approximately 100’ down an embankment on I-24. There were two occupants in the vehicle and one has been confirmed as fatal. The passenger is reported to have injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
East bound lanes remain closed and are not expect to be cleared until at least 10 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities say the truck was hauling frozen poultry. Wreckers on the scene say due to the weight of the vehicle and the distance off the roadway, it takes an extended amount of time to get the truck removed.
THP says a full report will be available after the drivers next of kin has been notified.
Stay with News 4 for the latest updates.
