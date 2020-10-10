NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man is reported dead after being shot Saturday night in Antioch.
Police tell News4 the male victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and is deceased.
The victim was found in the road by a passerby in a vehicle in the 5200 block of Hickory Hollow Parkway and no people near the scene reported hearing anything.
The homicide unit is headed to the scene to continue investigating.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is released.
