CLARKEVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - One person is dead, another critically injured after an early Saturday morning crash involving a motorcycle. 

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Ft. Campbell Blvd. and Lady Marion Drive. 

Police say Elliot Cherry was driving the motorcycle with his wife, Jessica Ripley, on the back as the passenger traveling northbound on Ft. Campbell Blvd. when they collided with an Acura sedan that was making a left turn from Lady Marion Drive to go southbound on Ft. Campbell Blvd.

Cherry has died as a result of the crash while Ripley is currently in critical, but stable condition.

The driver of the Acura showed no signs of impairment.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this fatal crash is asked to contact Clarksville Police at 931-645-8477.

