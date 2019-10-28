CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man has died after an overnight shooting near the Hand Village residence hall on the campus of Austin Peay State University.
According to APSU officials, campus police responded to a report of shots fired around 10:10 p.m. Sunday night on the 800 block of Hand Village. A man not affiliated with the university was found shot and transported to Tennova Medical Center in Clarksville where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe the victim and the suspects knew each other and that the crime was not random. Police are searching for two black males, one wearing a black hoodie and carrying a handgun. The other was wearing a dark blue sweater, blue jeans, and had a faded haircut.
Clarksville Police Department and APSU Police are investigating. If you have any information call Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5340, Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or APSU Police at 931-221-7786.
