RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Mt. Herman Road in Murfreesboro just after 12:00 pm Friday.
TBI says deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to a home on a report saying a man inside a home had cut himself. Initial reports say the man, who has not been identified at this time, came out of the home with a knife.
Deputies then shot at the man, who was then taken to a Nashville hospital where he died. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
