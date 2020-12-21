NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to a man being shot and killed in a church parking lot Monday night.
The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of Charlotte Pike in West Nashville.
Police say Artie Thomas II, 31, and another man that has been identified, were involved in an altercation when the shooting took place.
Thomas was taken to a local hospital where he died several hours later.
