KNXOVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - One person has died after a helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River outside of Knoxville Monday.
Four people were on board the helicopter when it crashed into the river Monday night.
Three people were able to get out safely and were transported to an area hospital.
Crews are still on the scene investigating what caused the helicopter to crash.
"We're in a body of water that moves," Knoxville Fire Captain D.J. Corcoran said. "And that body of water has carried some of the debris further west, so we're looking in that path right now."
Investigators aren't sure if the helicopter was taking off or trying to land.
At this time the victim's identity has not been released.
