CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are working to investigate a crash this morning that has has killed one person.
According to Clarksville PD, the crash happened in the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. and Athletic Blvd. where two vehicles collided head-on with each other.
The people in the second vehicle involved have been taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.
The northbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. are closed and traffic is being diverted at this time.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
