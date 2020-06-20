NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have identified a 41-year-old man struck and killed in a Friday night hit and run accident in Nashville.
The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Lafayette Street near Fairfield Avenue when the victim was struck by a southbound grey Hyundai sedan.
According to witnesses at the scene, the man was not in a crosswalk and the Hyundai was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.
Efforts are underway to notify the victims next of kin after he died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 862-8600, Hit & Run investigators at 862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463
