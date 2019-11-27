Deadly crash on I-40 W

Deadly crash on I-40 W

 Courtesy TDOT

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery crash on I-40 westbound in Davidson County early Wednesday morning.

The call came in as a rolled over vehicle at mile marker 211 near the I-40/I-24 split heading towards downtown Nashville. The vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames, according to officials. 

Police believe there was one person killed while inside the vehicle at the time of the wreck. 

All traffic was diverted onto I-24 West while I-40 West was completely closed. The roadway reopened around 7 a.m.

